Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.83p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---