Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 21-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1810.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 1827.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1765.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 1781.47p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---