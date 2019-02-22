MTI Wireless Edge is Proud to Extend Its Family of MIMO LTE and CBRS Base Station Antennas in 2.5 & 3.5 GHz

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The addition to our LTE and CBRS family enables our customers to extend and grow their networks and support the increased demand for higher capacity.

Our new BS station antennas provide higher gain with 4 X 4 MIMO and improved azimuth coverage of 45 deg, thus increasing cell capacity while decreasing interference.

These antennas come to complement our existing LTE and CBRS Base Station antenna family including 65/90 deg 4 X 4 MIMO and Omni dual polarization.

MTI's innovative antennas provide improved performance and additional flexibility to our worldwide customer base.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station & CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide

With over 40 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

