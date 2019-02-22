National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Announces Cementing Contract Award in Kuwait

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ('NESR') (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ('MENA') region, today reported an award of a major contract valued up to $100 million for Cementing and associated services for Drilling and Workover operations for Conventional resources ('Cementing Services') by Kuwait Oil Company ('KOC'). This contract is for five years and marks the entry of NESR in the Completions sphere in Kuwait.

'The award of this contract positions NESR as a multi-segment provider in Kuwait and allows us to build our position in Kuwait to the next level,' said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. 'I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KOC for the trust they have placed in us to be a part of their extensive growth plans.'

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.

