Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - Icon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IEX.H) ("Icon" or the "Company") announces that it has requested that its common shares be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The common shares are expected to be delisted on or about February 27, 2019.

Icon's board of the directors determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSXV and to file a listing application with the Canadian Securities Commission (the "CSE"). Icon has received conditional approval from the CSE for the listing of its common shares. Management is of the view that listing the its common shares on the CSE will provide the Company continued liquidity for its shareholders and will allow the Company to conserve cash due to the CSE's lower operating costs.

By written consents provided by shareholders of the Company, a majority of the minority of shareholders of Icon have approved the delisting of Icon's common shares.

For further information contact:

Icon Exploration Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO & Director

Email: rfia@iconexploration.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Icon's current expectations. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the delisting of the Company's common shares from TSXV, and the listing of its common shares on the CSE, amongst other things. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Icon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Icon's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on Icon's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ICON AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ICON MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42989