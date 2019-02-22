

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $92.7 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $151.3 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $5.41 billion from $5.68 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $92.7 Mln. vs. $151.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.41 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.



