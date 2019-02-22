sprite-preloader
WKN: 872087 ISIN: FR0000125007 
22.02.2019 | 13:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Saint-Gobain CEO Interview - Full Year 2018 Results (video)

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain, the world leader in construction and high-performance materials has just published its results for 2018. Saint-Gobain Chairman and CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar comments on results and outlook

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/saint-gobain-full-year-2018-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- 2018 performance

- Growth drivers

- Most dynamic sectors

- Transform & Grow programme

- Implementation of the new organization

- Acquisitions and disposals

- 2018 main achievements

- Digital transformation

- Outlook and objectives for 2019

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018
Operates in 67 countries
More than 180,000 employees
www.saint-gobain.com
@saintgobain


