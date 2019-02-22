

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $193.26 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $75.21 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.86 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.9% to $248.29 million from $167.84 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $193.86 Mln. vs. $142.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $248.29 Mln vs. $167.84 Mln last year.



