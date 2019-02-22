The first sod has been turned on a massive solar+storage development located between Harlin and Kilcoy, in south-east Queensland. The project was proposed by Sunshine Energy Australia, a newcomer to the Aussie solar scene. A project boasting 1.5 GW of solar PV and 500 MWh of energy storage broke ground 100 kilometers north of Brisbane on Wednesday, becoming Australia's largest solar development to enter the construction phase. While no public announcement was made, the Smart Energy Council posted a photo from the ground breaking ceremony today on Twitter. Not much is know about the project developer, ...

