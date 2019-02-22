

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings from major corporates and a slew of Fed speeches are the prime focus on Friday. No major economic announcements are scheduled for the day.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares ended the day mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 129.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 40.25 points.



Major U.S. stocks ended Thursday firmly negative. The Dow slid 103.81 points or 0.4 percent to 25,850.63, the Nasdaq fell 29.36 points or 0.4 percent to 7,459.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.82 points or 0.4 percent to 2,774.88.



On the economic front, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will give remarks at the US Monetary Policy Forum in New York City followed by audience Q&A.at 10.15 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a panel discussing the 'Prospects for Inflation with a High-Pressure Economy' US Monetary Policy Forum Report at the 2019 US Monetary Policy Forum held by the Chicago Booth School of Business in New York, NY., with audience Q&A at 10.15 am ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will participate in a panel with Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on 'The Future of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet' in New York, NY, followed by audience Q&A at 1.30 pm ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Patrick Harker to deliver a speech on the future of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet panel discussion in New York, New York, followed by audience Q&A at 1.30 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver closing remarks at the First Annual Joint Research Day on Quantitative Tools for Monitoring Macroeconomic and Financial Conditions event held by the Federal Banks of Atlanta and New York, in New York, NY at 5.30 pm ET.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1275 and U.S. Rig Count was 1051.



In the corporate sector, Royal Bank of Canada reported that its first-quarter net income to shareholders increased to C$3.10 billion from C$2.93 billion, a year ago. Earnings per share was C$2.15 compared to C$2.01. For the first-quarter, total revenue improved to C$11.59 billion from C$10.83 billion, a year ago.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares ended sharply higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped as much as 52.43 points or 1.91 percent to 2,804.23, its highest level since September. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.65 percent to close at 28,816.30.



Japanese shares fell to snap a four-day winning streak. Japanese inflation picked up in January, but remained far below the Bank of Japan's target, a government report showed.



The Nikkei average dropped 38.72 points or 0.18 percent to 21,425.51, but ended the week higher by 2.5 percent. The broader Topix index declined 3.98 points or 0.25 percent to 1,609.52.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 28.10 points or 0.46 percent to 6,167.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 27.30 points or 0.44 percent at 6,241.90.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 19.29 points or 0.37 percent. Germany's DAX is up 69.08 points or 0.60 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 40.46 points or 0.57 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 29.13 points or 0.31 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.32 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX