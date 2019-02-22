

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted consolidated earnings in a range of C$3.00 to C$3.20 per share, with adjusted earnings from E&C projected in the range of C$2.00 to C$2.20 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of C$2.15 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On a quarterly basis, the company expects adjusted earnings from E&C for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 to be the lowest of the year and anticipates a gradual increase throughout the remainder of the year.



In order to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, the Board of Directors has reduced the quarterly dividend by C$0.187 per share and declared a cash dividend of C$0.10 per share, payable on March 22, to shareholders of record on March 8, 2019. The Board of Directors will continue to assess potential future dividend levels on a quarterly basis, as required.



