

Croatia's consumer price inflation slowed for a third straight month in January to its lowest level in over two years, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price inflation eased to 0.2 percent in January from 0.8 percent in December. Inflation was the weakest since December 2016, when it was at the same level.



Highest decrease was recorded in the prices of transportation and clothing and footwear by 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively in January. Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 4.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in January, after a 0.8 percent drop in the previous month. Prices decreased for a third straight month.



