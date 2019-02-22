EastWest BioScience Group: EastWest Bioscience Attends CHFA West Natural Health Product Show to Introduce its Newest Hemp-based Food and Body Care Products

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX.V: EAST) announces it will be attending the Canadian Health Foods Association (CHFA) West Tradeshow at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC on February 23rd - 24th from 10AM to 5PM at Exhibit #414. The Company will be featuring promos and taste samplings of their new Chewy Goodness Granola Bars which are available for purchase and in stores now under the Earth's Menu brand. Also being introduced is the Company's new HempBeauti Shampoo and Conditioner hair care, the first of a series of premium ultra-clean body care products under the Company's ChanvreHemp brand. These new body care products will be available for general purchase by buyers in April.

"The Company is looking forward to launching our newest products at the CHFA, one the premier natural health product shows in Canada," says Rodney Gelineau, CEO of EastWest Bioscience. "There are so many interesting natural food developments. Our foundational Hemp ingredient continues to receive a great deal of interest from potential partners. They are telling us they like that we continue growing a solid base of consumer products. We are looking forward to meeting with our current and potential new distributor partners, along with the many retailers that attend the show looking for new and innovative products."

CHFA West is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Vancouver, BC -

1055 Canada Place Vancouver BC.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers nutraceutical manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods and sells them through national distributors such as Mondou and Purity Distributors, as well as Eastwest's own 27 Sangster's branded retail stores, one of Canada's oldest and most respected natural health chains. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) ChanvreHemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

