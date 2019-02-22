ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon, CFO David Wells and CTO Michael Thornton will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, March 11, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 844-369-8770 International dial-in number: 862-298-0840

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/44484 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.endrainc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through March 25, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010 International replay number: 919-882-2331 Replay ID: 44484

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100 billion annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and if left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536380/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2018-Results-Conference-Call-on-Monday-March-11-2019-at-430-pm-ET