Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE:VPH) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Founded in 2003, Valeo Pharma has a long history of successfully commercializing pharmaceutical products in Canada.

The company's strategy is to acquire, primarily through in-licensing or similar arrangements, but also through targeted acquisitions, a diversified portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products for commercialization in Canada. With its current focus on the acquisition and distribution of pharmaceuticals that address unmet medical needs in Neurology, such as Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, and Schizophrenia; Woman's Health, such as assisted fertility; and Hospital products such as pain management, including narcotics, anti-infectives, among others, the company has an impressive portfolio and product pipeline.

Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, stated: "This is an exciting time for Valeo Pharma's shareholders, employees and pharmaceutical partners. Following the sale of our dermatology portfolio in 2014 our team has worked extensively on developing the company's new therapeutic areas of focus. The approval by Health Canada of Onstryv for the treatment of Parkinson's disease is a significant milestone for our company. Valeo Pharma is now preparing for Onstryv's commercial launch in the second quarter of calendar 2019. We are also making preparations for the launch of our first prescription product in women's health and three other products in our growing hospital specialty portfolio, including our first product entry into the U.S. Our product pipeline continues to expand reflecting our experienced and diverse regulatory and commercial capabilities. With our upcoming product launches and revenue growth, Valeo Pharma is well positioned for a successful debut on the CSE as a publicly traded specialty pharma company."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.valeopharma.com, contact Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, at 514-693-8830, or by email at saviuk@valeopharma.com.

