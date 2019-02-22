Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - NutraFuels, Inc. fka NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) (NTFU) and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (PBI) (together, the "Companies"), in a joint venture, today announce that analytical tests on Hemp-derived CBD oil processed by PBI's Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform confirm that: (i) UST processing results in the development of a true CBD oil nanoemulsion, and (ii) CBD is neither lost nor modified during the UST process (> 99% recovery).

The proprietary UST platform combines ultra-high pressure with extreme shearing forces to create very small, nano-scale mixtures of fluids that otherwise do not mix, resulting in a highly stable homogenized solution called nanoemulsions.

Dr. Vera Gross, Senior Scientist R&D at PBI, commented: "To determine if the UST process resulted in a loss or modification of CBD during processing, we enlisted the help of our collaborator NutraFuels, Inc. NTFU has an FDA-inspected, highly-qualified analytical laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment and well-trained chemists with years of experience in laboratory testing."

For many oil-based nutritional and therapeutic products, such as CBD-infused nutraceuticals, nanoemulsions offer superior water solubility and increased bioavailability for improved absorption. Consequently, there is a significant need to develop reliable, scalable methods to process CBD oil into high-quality nanoemulsions, with minimal loss of CBD during the process.

Mr. Cooper Dodd, an R&D Scientist at NTFU, said: "Using a powerful laboratory method called HPLC to measure the concentrations of CBD and potential impurities, we determined that no appreciable amount of CBD was lost during the UST process. These results compare well to our standard processing method of ultrasonication, which can carry a risk of measurable loss of CBD, and sometimes create the appearance of impurities if not performed properly. While there is more work to be done, as a nutraceutical manufacturer with products already on the market, we see these results as a robust leap towards better optimization of our CBD-enhanced products."

Dr. Gross, Director of Applications Development from PBI, added: "To determine if UST processing of CBD oil generates true nanoemulsions, we asked an independent, university-affiliated laboratory to determine the size of oil droplets in post-UST processed material using a universally-accepted sizing method called DLS. Their results showed that post-UST processed oil droplets were approximately 65 nm in size, well within the range of 20-200 nm generally accepted as defining a true nanoemulsion (Nano- and Microscale Drug Delivery Systems, 2017)."

Professor Keith Warriner, Professor of Food Science at the University of Guelph, and a recognized expert in the cannabis industry, commented: "The data disclosed today on UST-generated nanoemulsions of CBD oil are very impressive. Creating nanoemulsions of CBD oil with full preservation of CBD throughout the process, while not generating impurities, remains a significant challenge in the industry. These data offer great promise to the future."

Professor Warriner continued: "Although there is great excitement over CBD-infused edibles and beverages, and rightfully so, I believe that CBD-infused topicals may be an even greater market for CBD products in the near future. However, to be successful, it is imperative that topicals be highly stable, bioavailable and readily absorbent nanoemulsions. After a review of the data released today, the UST process appears to be a leading candidate to fill that need."

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented: "We were very excited to share the news just last week of PBI's visually obvious successful production of water-soluble CBD Oil. However, the addition of these scientific validations of our successful achievement of creating nanoemulsions by the UST platform, and our preservation of CBD levels all the way through to the finished product are frankly the crowning touch to the news of these accomplishments. We believe our proprietary Ultra Shear Technology will be a pivotal change agent strongly affecting the future of many major existing product areas, spanning foods, nutraceuticals, therapeutics, cosmetics, lubricants, paints, and other industries."

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NutraFuels, Inc. fka NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has evolved into a branded and private label developer, distributor and Food and Drug Administration registered (FDA) manufacturer. NTFU's products include a range of nutraceutical, wellness, and CBD products as well as a cosmetics line. NutraFuels' manufacturing process received the Good Manufacturing Processes Standard (GMP) certification. Its products adhere to high manufacturing standards throughout every step of the manufacturing and extraction process. NTFU's product testing and research and development are conducted by four chemists under the direction of NTFU's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Ward.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. PBIO's products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). PBIO 's primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, PBIO is actively expanding the use of its pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of its recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of its recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about NutraFuels, Inc. and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (collectively the "Companies"). These statements relate to future events or the Companies' future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause each of the Companies industry results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Companies have based these forward-looking statements largely on their current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect their respective financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are only predictions based on each of the Companies current expectations and projections about future events. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, Investors should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause the Companies' actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in each of the Companies' Annual Reports and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Companies' filings with the SEC. The Companies encourage Investors to review these risk factors. The Companies undertake no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

