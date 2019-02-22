The "SFTR - Securities Financing Transactions Regulation" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) forms a central element of the European Commission's strategy to reduce perceived 'shadow banking' risks in the securities financing markets. It forms part of the EU's response to the Financial Stability Board's August 2013 policy proposals on Securities Lending and Repos.

This 1-day course describes the key requirements of the SFTR and explores the issues faced by practitioners as the market prepares for implementation.

There has never been before a requirement for reporting of securities financing transactions. Whereas firms are conversant with the demands of MiFIR and EMIR already in place, reporting relating to securities financing is a new arena, presenting significant challenges.

The course is designed for practitioners to help understand the unique demands of this new reporting regulation.

By the end of this practical 1-day course you will:

Have a solid understanding of SFTR, its scope and requirements

Learn about operational set up required

Discover the impact on your business

Learn about reporting requirements

Explore the data management processes

Main Topics Covered

The objectives and scope of SFTR

Who will be affected and how

Operational timings

Details of reporting required

Main challenges and application of technology

