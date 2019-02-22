Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - ReNeuron Group: ReNeuron's announcement of early but exciting data on three patients in the clinical study of its human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) product was well received. Although the patient numbers are small and the follow-up time points are short (two months and 18 days), the improvements in visual acuity are striking and may enable an earlier start to the pivotal programme.ISIN: GB00BF5G6K95

