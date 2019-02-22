BASELABS Announces New Data Fusion Development Tool for Series Production

CHEMNITZ, Germany, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BASELABS Create Embedded is the new tool for the development of embedded data fusion systems for automated driving functions. Typical use cases include Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and object fusion for piloted driving. Furthermore, the development tool can be used for object fusion for diverse paths in decomposed safety architectures. All relevant automotive sensors like radar, camera and lidar are supported. The tool provides a consistent workflow from a first prototype up to series production, which is unique in the industry. In the workflow, data fusion systems are configured with a graphical user interface in a very short time. The result is C source code that is suitable for series production.

BASELABS Create Embedded includes data fusion algorithms that combine data from automotive sensors. The object fusion, implemented with the tool, provides a unified object list of the vehicle's environment.

BASELABS Create Embedded makes the development of data fusion systems more efficient and faster. The resulting C-code is human readable and comparable to hand-written code. It is customizable and extensible and thus, enables the developer to handle the individual data fusion challenges more flexible. The data fusion system can easily be adapted to different sensor-set-ups and -types. The C-code is MISRA-C 2012 compliant, dependency-free and is running on typical embedded hardware platforms in the target vehicle, e.g. Infineon Aurix 2G and Renesas RH850.

The data fusion can be integrated into many platforms and runtime environments, e.g. AUTOSAR Classic/Adaptive, bare metal environments, ROS, ADTF, RTMaps, Matlab/Simulink, vADASdeveloper and any custom middleware. In the future, higher levels of automation and increased functional complexity can be expected for passenger vehicles. Therefore,?the data fusion of different automotive sensors like cameras, radars and lidars?becomes?more and more challenging. Additionally, for the use in series vehicles, the developed software must meet the quality and functional safety requirements as well as the hardware constraints. As a result, the?development of?environment perception applications?requires a high programming and development effort.

"Many of our clients start their development with simple two-sensor-systems. For more demanding use cases, such as the highway pilot, the number of necessary sensors is growing rapidly. BASELABS Create Embedded massively supports the developer in coping with such challenges, like the combination of sensors with different viewing angles and overlapping fields of view," explains Dr. Norman Mattern, Director Product Development at BASELABS. BASELABS Create Embedded is a direct successor of BASELABS Create, which has a long track record in system development at OEMs and Tier 1.

The data fusion designer of BASELABS Create Embedded allows the fast, graphical development of complex data fusion applications.

About BASELABS GmbH

BASELABS provide data fusion results for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and highly automated driving (HAD) to OEMs, Tier1s, Tier2s and service providers. We support our customers with development tools and engineering support. BASELABS has a team size of approximately 50 people. The company is in a shared ownership of the founders and Vector Informatik GmbH. This makes us strategically independent from any OEM or Tier 1 in the market.

