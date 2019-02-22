A team of researchers at NYU have presented a new chemical reactor type that synthesizes a precursor for nylon production through electrosynthesis, rather than a thermal based reaction.The need for chemical products accounts for about a quarter of the world's energy demand. With most of that energy turned into heat for thermochemical reactions, researchers from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering have developed a new type of reactor that uses renewable energy to generate electrosynthesis reactions. The research paper Organic Electrosynthesis for Sustainable Chemical Manufacturing ...

