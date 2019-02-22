On Thursday 21 February 2019 NASDAQ Derivatives Markets carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures on MOWI ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 19/19. Due to technical issues experienced today 22 February 2019, trading in all options, forwards and futures on underlying MOWI has been stopped and the instruments will remain in a suspended state for the remainder of the trading day. The series that resulted from the re-calculation as communicated in exchange notice 21/19 will be discontinued and replaced by new series over the weekend. Trading in MOWI derivatives will resume on Monday 25 February 2019 in the new series. New series details (series names and ISINs) will be published on Sunday 24 February 2019 For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710861