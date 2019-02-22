

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Friday, amid optimism the U.S. and China will strike a trade deal in the foreseeable future after the two nations have reportedly begun outlining commitments on some of the most crucial aspects of their dispute.



The Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day.



Meanwhile, according to reports, trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe may increase. Reports indicate that the European Union will likely target heavy machines made by U.S. companies in the event of the U.S. slapping tariffs on cars manufactured in Europe.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.22%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. market ended marginally up with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 0.16%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.3% and 0.38%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI settled 0.16% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Sweden ended notably higher.



Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands and Spain and edged up marginally, while Austria, Greece and Portugal ended slightly weak.



In the U.K. market, Provident Financial soared more than 15%. Anglo American gained 3.4% and Hikma Pharma advanced 3.2%. Glencore, BHP Group, Pearson, Babcock International, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta also ended sharply higher.



In France, Sopra Steria Group shares jumped as much as 17%, riding on a 7% rise in 2018 earnings and improved earnings forecast for the current year.



Atos gained more than 3%. Airbus Group advanced more than 2%. Safran gained about 1.5%. Societe Generale gained 1.4% on reports the bank is planning to cut costs.



German stock Wirecard jumped 4.3%. Thyssenkrupp, Siemens, Lufthansa and Linde also closed on a strong note.



In economic releases from Europe, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Germany's economy stagnated in the final three months of the year, thus narrowly avoiding a technical recession.



The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of companies, declined to 98.5 this month, the lowest level since November 2014, from 99.1 last month.



Euro zone headline consumer inflation fell 1% sequentially in January, Eurostat said. That came in line with the previous estimates and matched expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX