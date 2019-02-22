

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Friday, extending gains to a third successive session, amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade deal.



However, gains were just modest for the second day running, with concerns about U.S.-European Union trade tensions restraining traders from making significant moves.



The benchmark SMI ended up 15.36 points, or 0.16%, at 9,348.93, after rising to a high of 9,380.81 intraday. The index touched a low of 9,316.87 in the session.



On Thursday, the index ended up 17.94 points, or 0.19%, at 9,333.57.



Sika gained more than 4%, SGS advanced 1.7%, Julius Baer gained 1.5% and Swatch ended higher by about 1%.



ABB, Richemont, Swiss RE and Zurich Insurance ended with modest gains on fairly impressive volumes.



AMS surged up 3.1%. Clariant, Temenos and Logitech International also ended on a firm note, albeit with less pronounced gains.



Nestle, Credit Suisse and Lonza Group ended weak.



Most of the markets in Europe ended higher today amid optimism the U.S. and China will strike a trade deal in the foreseeable future after the two nations have reportedly begun outlining commitments on some of the most crucial aspects of their dispute.



The Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.22%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. market ended marginally up with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 0.16%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.3% and 0.38%, respectively.



