On Thursday 21 February NASDAQ Derivatives Markets carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures on MOWI ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 19/19. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z" ,"Q" or "R" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes. Series will be tradable as of Monday 25 February, 2019. Please find the final list in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710873