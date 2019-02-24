

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The American private equity giant KKR is plotting a bid for Asda as the supermarket's 14 billion pounds merger with rival Sainsbury's teeters on the brink of collapse, The Sunday Times reported.



KKR, whose past investments include chemist chain Alliance Boots, is thought to be working with Tony De Nunzio. The former Asda boss, now a senior adviser to the buyout firm, would become chairman were KKR to strike a deal.



On 20 February 2019, the U.K.' Competition & Markets Authority provisionally found extensive competition concerns as part of its in-depth investigation of the proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda.



The Competition and Markets Authority found that the proposed deal could lead to a worse experience for in-store and online shoppers across the UK through higher prices, a poorer shopping experience, and reductions in the range and quality of products offered. It also has concerns that prices could rise at a large number of Sainsbury's and Asda petrol stations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX