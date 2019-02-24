Our Cannabis Stocks Canada forecast published half a year ago predicted the continuation of this raging bull market in cannabis stocks. So far it seems that are spot-on. Here is the good news for bulls: the best is yet to come. Most cannabis stocks show double and triple tops. A breakout out of this kind of pattern will unleash lots of bullish energy. That's why we are convinced that cannabis stocks will become the type of sector with mega returns in 2019 and/or 2020. Very important note about our top cannabis stocks and their forecasts for 2019 and 2020: the price targets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...