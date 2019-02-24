Palfinger: Palfinger AG, manufacturer of innovative lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles and in the maritime field, together with VCE Vienna Consulting Engineers ZT GmbH and the Angst Group, has founded the company Palfinger Structural Inspection GmbH (Strucinspect). The new company will revolutionize the inspection of structures, chiefly railway and road bridges. Not only will the combined use of UAVs, multispectral sensors, artificial intelligence and three-dimensional data processing considerably shorten the time periods required for inspecting buildings and structures, it will also no longer be necessary to close these areas to traffic. A comprehensive digital assessment of the structures' state of repair and of any changes in the materials is made, facilitating ...

