

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabia appointed a princess as its new ambassador to the U.S., an envoy who faces the challenge of navigating strained relations between the two allies amid the fallout over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Princess Reema bint Bandar was appointed as U.S. ambassador by royal decree, the official Saudi Press Agency reported late Saturday. The American-educated entrepreneur and the scion of a prominent royal family will be the first Saudi woman to head a diplomatic mission.



