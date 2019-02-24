Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri: 5G is surging ahead and Nokia is positioned to reap the benefits with the world's only globally available 5G end-to-end portfolio

Press Release

24 February 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN -- Nokia today issued the following statement from Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, following a presentation he gave today to an audience of media and analysts in advance of this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"Nokia arrives at Mobile World Congress as a world leader in 5G, with the industry's only end-to-end portfolio that is available in all markets around the world. We are remarkably well-positioned with more than 20 5G contracts, and almost 100 5G engagements with customers in every region of the world. We also believe that there will be a virtuous circle of investment as networks are upgraded to meet the demands of 5G and Nokia has the right portfolio at the right time to meet that need.

"2019 will be a big year for 5G and Nokia stands ready and able to deliver for customers everywhere. 5G is a truly transformational technology that will improve people's lives, increase productivity and efficiency and enhance the sustainability of our planet."



In advance of Mobile World Congress, Nokia made several product announcements that further enhance and strengthen its 5G end-to-end portfolio, including:





Nokia accelerates 5G roll out with launch of Fixed Wireless Access FastMile 5G Gateway (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/24/mwc19-nokia-accelerates-5g-roll-out-with-launch-of-fixed-wireless-access-fastmile-5g-gateway/)

Enhancements to Nokia's packet core and radio access network solutions announced in conjunction with the industry's first 5G Maturity Index (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/21/mwc19-nokia-5g-maturity-index-reveals-best-practices-as-operators-make-critical-5g-network-and-service-investment-decisions/)

Additions to Nokia's AirScale small cells portfolio (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/20/mwc-19-nokia-small-cells-provide-new-mmwave-and-mid-band-options-to-ensure-optimal-indoor-and-outdoor-5g-coverage/)

Enhancements to Nokia's Anyhaul transport portfolio (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/19/mwc19-nokia-expands-anyhaul-transport-portfolio-with-25-gbps-speeds-to-support-operator-network-investment-for-5g-rollouts/)

Opening a network of Cognitive Collaboration Hubs (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/14/mwc19-nokia-launches-cognitive-collaboration-hubs-to-help-operators-design-5g-networks-and-create-ai-enabled-use-cases/)

Expansion of Nokia's WING offering with new IoT applications (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/12/mwc19-nokia-expands-its-wing-offering-with-iot-applications-for-operators-to-address-new-vertical-markets/)

Nokia today and in recent days also announced several deals and projects that showcase Nokia's capabilities and innovations in 5G, such as:





Nokia, Korea Telecom to conduct 5G trials for service automation, network virtualization and slicing (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/24/mwc19-nokia-korea-telecom-to-conduct-5g-trials-for-service-automation-network-virtualization-and-slicing/)

Sony Pictures takes "Spider-Man: Far From Home" to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/24/mwc19-sony-pictures-takes-spider-mantm-far-from-home-to-new-heights-with-5g-powered-by-nokia-and-intel/)

Nokia and Optus establish multiple world firsts with 5G roll out in Australia (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/24/mwc19-nokia-and-optus-establish-multiple-world-firsts-with-5g-roll-out-in-australia/)

Nokia and Vodafone collaborate on active antennas to boost 5G radio capacity and reduce costs (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/24/nokia-and-vodafone-collaborate-on-active-antennas-to-boost-5g-radio-capacity-and-reduce-costs/)

Bharti Airtel to trial Nokia's 5G-ready fronthaul solution (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/24/mwc19-bharti-airtel-to-trial-nokias-5g-ready-fronthaul-solution/)



Nokia anticipates issuing additional press releases during Mobile World Congress. To stay updated, please subscribe to our press release webpage (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/press-and-stock-exchange-releases/).

To learn more about Nokia's product and services portfolio at Mobile World Congress, visit the Nokia Experience Center in Hall 3, stand 3A10. Join the MWC19 discussion and get real-time updates via Nokia's social media channels (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/social-media/).

Resources:

Replay of Mr. Suri's February 24 presentation (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/events/calendar/mwc19-barcelona/press-analyst-update/)

Nokia's MWC19 webpage (https://www.nokia.com/networks/mwc/)

Nokia 5G (https://networks.nokia.com/5g)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.



nokia.com (https://www.nokia.com/)

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

