World-leading display sound, display panel and power IC total solution to revolutionize the mobile consumer experience

Silicon Mitus, Inc. (Silicon Mitus), an advanced specialist in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and Audio Semiconductor Solution, will cater to design engineers seeking high efficiency and performance ICs for mobile consumer electronics at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Meeting Room 2C27MR at Barcelona, Spain from February 25 to 28.

As mobile devices shift to the bezel-less in-screen sound systems, Silicon Mitus will demonstrate SMA6101, an audiophile grade display sound boosting a maximum output voltage of 40 Vpp, to visitors and reveal efforts underway to develop SMA6101's next-generation products, SMA6301 and SMA6302, HiFi DAC and display sound integrated chips. To couple the display sound technology, Silicon Mitus will showcase its OLED solution optimized to suit the high brightness and full display trend for both bezel-less smartphones and laptops.

With this, the Silicon Mitus audio product lineup will also feature a "HiFi DAC Plus PA" with up to 384 kHz PCM, DSD512 and DoP256 and the SMA150X series with 192 kHz input for Hi-Res stereo for AI speakers. Guests can also see the latest IF-PMICs integrating developments made in battery management systems such as the SM5248, a switched capacitor 8 A charger, and I/O interface functions (including Type-C) to save device space and lower chip costs for smartphones, mobile phones and wearables.

"It is with great readiness that we are responding to the bezel-less wave taking over mobile technology with our unique display sound audio IC. It is also with great pride in our OLED and multi-function integrated power solutions applicable for portable equipment that Silicon Mitus is attending the world's largest mobile industry event," said Dongchun Kim, EVP Worldwide Sales Marketing.

Silicon Mitus, Inc.

Silicon Mitus is a leading semiconductor solution provider for power management and audio needs. We develop and supply standard and integrated solution semiconductor chips to support smartphones, wearables, IoT, consumer electronics, LCD and OLED displays and automotive applications. Silicon Mitus has a global presence with R&D centers and sales offices in South Korea, the USA, Italy and China. For further information, visit www.siliconmitus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005009/en/

Contacts:

Silicon Mitus USA Head Office

Gianfranco Scherini

+1-408-627-4020

gianfranco.scherini@siliconmitus.com

Silicon Mitus Asia Head Office

Joey Lee

+82-70-7835-6213

junghoon.lee@siliconmitus.com