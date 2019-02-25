

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.1 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices sank 0.5 percent after sliding 0.1 percent in December.



Among the individual components, prices were up for advertising, employment, accounting and architectural services.



Prices were down for software development, air freight, communication, information and transportation services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX