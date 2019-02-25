

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday with investor sentiment bolstered by the gains on Wall Street Friday and on news that U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for additional tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin on March 1.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 134.37 points or 0.63 percent to 21,559.88, after touching a high of 21,590.03 earlier. Japanese shares snapped a four-session winning streak to close lower on Friday.



The major exporters are higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are advancing more than 1 percent each, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is rising 0.6 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are rising more than 1 percent each.



Among the major automakers, Honda is adding more than 1 percent and Toyota is up 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is higher by 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Taiheiyo Cement, Tokuyama Corp. and Toho Zinc are gaining almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, NH Foods is losing more than 3 percent and Nippon Express is lower by almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.1 percent on year in January - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. On a monthly basis, producer prices sank 0.5 percent after sliding 0.1 percent in December.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Monay.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday as traders continued to express optimism about ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin revealed later in the day that Chinese negotiators will extend their visit to Washington in an effort to build on the progress made during this week's talks. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow climbed 181.18 points or 0.7 percent to 26,031.81, the Nasdaq jumped 67.84 points or 0.9 percent to 7,527.54 and the S&P 500 rose 17.79 points or 0.6 percent to 2,792.67.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday with traders betting on hopes a positive outcome from U.S.-China trade discussions will result in increased demand for crude. WTI crude for April ended up $0.30 or 0.5 percent at $57.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the best settlement since November 12.



