TOKYO, Feb 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Today Lexus announced its 10 millionth vehicle sold, a landmark achievement that came shortly after a strong 2018 year-end sales performance with Lexus achieving multiple best-ever sales goals around the globe. In addition, the brand that pioneered the world's first luxury hybrid-electric vehicle in 2005, and offers eleven (11) electrified models globally, surpassed the 1.45 million unit mark in self-charging hybrid vehicles sold worldwide. Lexus hybrid vehicle sales jumped nearly 20% in 2018 from the prior year, a result that underscores the brand's heritage with, and commitment to, electrification.The brand announced today that 698,330 vehicles were sold worldwide during the 2018 calendar year, representing a 4.5% increase over calendar year 2017 (668,515 units). A solid array of luxury utility vehicles such as the RX and NX, the LC and LS flagships, along with the all-new ES and the first-ever UX, combined to lead the global luxury lifestyle brand to its best-ever year of sales."Lexus continues to enjoy substantial growth around the world, expanding its footprint in emerging markets as well as reaffirming its strength in established ones. The brand's clear focus on amazing products and guest experiences provided by the finest dealers will support its global growth for years to come," said Lexus International President, Yoshihiro Sawa.About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUS