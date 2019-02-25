Intelsat's Global Network Ensures that Mobile Network Operators Reach Customers Wherever and Whenever Needed

Fully Managed Service Enables MNOs to Rapidly and Efficiently Deploy Network Infrastructure into New Markets without Additional Capital Expenditures

Mobile Reach Manage Allows MNOs to Optimize Bandwidth, Minimize Costs and Deliver the Fast, Reliable, High Quality Connectivity that Users Deserve

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, introduced Mobile Reach Manage, a new end-to-end managed service that enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to quickly and cost effectively deploy their 2G/3G/4G network infrastructure into areas once considered unreachable.

In the past, many MNOs faced business and geographic challenges when looking to expand coverage across hundreds of sites located in regions outside of the main cities and adjacent suburban areas. Mobile Reach Manage removes the cost, geographic hurdles and complexity faced by traditional backhaul solutions. It provides a high-performing, space-based cellular backhaul solution that offers MNOs an end-to-end connectivity service from any Radio Access Network (RAN) site to the MNO Core with a guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA). In addition, Mobile Reach Manage does not require MNOs to invest in any space or ground infrastructure. This enables MNOs to close their business case and make reliable, quality coverage available to more communities throughout the world.

"With Mobile Reach Manage, Intelsat is eliminating the difficulty and expense often associated with expanding network infrastructure in the more remote and rural areas of the world," said Jean Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's vice president and general manager, Networks. "By including Mobile Reach Manage in their network planning strategy, MNOs will get an end-to-end, cellular backhaul managed service solution that meets quality of service requirements and delivers increased flexibility and speed when it comes to network deployments. As a result, they will be able to increase customer satisfaction, profitably grow their business and reduce churn. Space-based platforms are essential to closing the digital divide, and with Mobile Reach Manage, MNOs will be able to demonstrate to governments and regulators that they can close the coverage gaps and attain their Universal Service obligations."

Mobile Reach Manage is available today in countries across Asia-Pacific, North America and Latin America and will be rolled out globally.

Provide Reliable Voice and Data Coverage Wherever and Whenever it is Needed

Mobile Reach Manage is anchored on industry-leading technology and redundancy, ensuring that MNOs will have seamless, consistent, on-demand connectivity whenever and wherever they need it. They will have access to Intelsat's globalized network, which reaches 99% of the world's populated areas. It consists of the Intelsat EpicNG platform, which utilizes C- and Ku- band, wide beams, spot beams, and frequency reuse technology to provide a host of customer benefits. High-quality connectivity without loss in performance and up to 15x more throughput per satellite is a staple of what Intelsat EpicNG can deliver.

Mobile Reach Manage can also act as a managed backup service for MNOs' existing networks. This means MNOs can immediately restore network connectivity to subscribers when terrestrial backhaul hardware is damaged or severed. As the restoration of services can sometimes take days or weeks, Mobile Reach Manage can act as a revenue assurance and maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty during challenging periods.

Dynamically Allocate Bandwidth Needed; Minimize Costs without Compromising Quality of Service (QoS)

Working closely with the MNO, Intelsat will help design and customize the network of remote sites and determine the capacity needed to support network traffic. By doing so, the MNO only acquires the capacity needed based on demand, minimizing costs without compromising the quality of service.

Fully Managed Service Enables MNOs to Focus on Network Expansion

Once the network design is complete, Intelsat will work with the MNO to rapidly deploy and install the space-based cellular backhaul solution. Once installed, it will then be transferred to Intelsat's global Network Operations Centers to provide 24x7 technical support and ensure that Service Level Agreements are delivered.

To learn more about Mobile Reach Manage:

Mobile Reach Manage Brochure

MNO Network Expansion Resource Center

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005113/en/

Contacts:

Jason Bates

Media Communications Manager

jason.bates@intelsat.com

+1-703-559-7044