D-Link and Microsoft Collaborate to Deliver Smart City Solutions at MWC 2019

D-Link incorporates Microsoft Vision AI technology into its smart city solutions portfolio to transform cities and businesses in the age of digitalization

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at MWC 2019, D-Link announced that they are collaborating with Microsoft to provide tailor-made intelligent edge solutions for both businesses and cities. Today, cities and businesses of all kinds are embracing digital transformation and deploying IoT solutions so that all types of environments and infrastructure -- banks, hospitals, offices, parks, intersections, parking lots etc. can become smarter, safer and more efficient. Advances in technologies including 5G, Cloud services, AI and Edge Computing provide the foundation for this digital transformation. Edge computing technologies and 5G are enabling better connectivity, new services and decreased latency, while machine learning and artificial intelligence enable real-time analytics so users can make informed decisions.

D-Link's next generation smart city solutions leverage the Azure Machine Learning platform, AZURE media services and Azure IoT Edge to deliver seamless machine learning, modeling, conversion, deployment, and video analytics in one coherent loop. D-Link utilized the Microsoft Vision AI developer kit to enable features including facial and object recognition in their surveillance cameras, so cities and businesses can improve public and private safety, traffic management, pollution control, smart retail, and smart parking.

As a result of this collaboration, we will be able to deliver highly customized computer vision solutions that meet the specific needs of customers across industries and in different types of cities. These solutions will get smarter over time thanks to ongoing refinements enabled by Azure Machine Learning.

"D-Link is thrilled to work with Microsoft on our next-generation edge AI solutions that will revolutionize the digital future of cities and businesses with intelligent connectivity," said D-Link President Steve Lin.

"Infusing vision AI into devices, like IP cameras, opens up more use cases by enabling data processing in real time without high-powered machines or continuous network connections," said Rodney Clark, Vice President, IoT at Microsoft. "We are excited to work with D-Link to deliver innovative edge solutions with cognitive capability that empower businesses and cities to make smarter decisions."

