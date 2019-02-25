Celebrating Another Year of Business Excellence at the 2018 Annual International Finance Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

International Finance Magazine proudly presented its 6th successful Annual Awards ceremonies on 17th and25th January, 2019in Dubai and Thailand respectively. Making it another year for the platform where companies from all over the world were recognised for their exceptional business achievements in respective sectors.

The Dubai ceremony was held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, marking it the third consecutive time the International Finance Awards was held in the city. This was following the previously successful 2016 and 2017 ceremonies.

On the other hand, the 2018 Thailand ceremony marked the inaugural occasion for the awards in the country and was held in Grand Hyatt Erawan. This was demonstrative of its increasingly expanding global footprint.

Both events concluded on a grand note in the presence of over 400 C-suite delegates and key decision makers from prestigious organisations across the world.

The year of 2018 marked a total of 1,000 nominations received overall. A new milestone for International Finance Awards.

Sunil Bhat, Director of International Finance echoed the same through his words: "Each year, the annual awards seek to mark the incredible achievements of some of the most innovative, forward-thinking organisations in the world's most vital sectors. This year, we're proud to celebrate our biggest year yet."

"We deeply thank all the award winners for their presence in the ceremony and making the event a grand success. It has been a great privilege for International Finance to host each one of them. We aim to take this success and use it to build even bigger things ahead."

The International Finance Awards aim to continue using this successful foundation to build on to bigger frontiers. After a successful 2018, we will once again return in 2019 to make our presence felt.

The nominations for the 7th Annual International Finance Awards 2019 are now open to receive.

Click to view 2018 Award Winners: https://awards.internationalfinance.com/award-winners/

Click to Nominate: https://awards.internationalfinance.com/nomination/

Browse through the Photo Galleryof Award Ceremonies as below:



Dubai: https://awards.internationalfinance.com/awards-gallery/international-finance-awards-2018-dubai/

Thailand: https://awards.internationalfinance.com/awards-gallery/international-finance-awards-2018-thailand/





For PR contact:

Ryan Cooper

+44(0)207-193-5502

Sid Jain

+44(0)208-123-0715



