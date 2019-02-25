Asavie IoT Connect offers security conscious operators world-class security for IoT deployments

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity announced today that its secure IoT connectivity service, Asavie IoT Connect, is available immediately from Verizon for businesses of all sizes. Asavie IoT Connect gives businesses the ability to scale and manage their IoT projects securely.

Asavie IoT Connect is an on-demand service to enable enterprises to remove their IoT devices from the public Internet. By moving all data traffic off the public internet, Asavie shields IoT devices and data from the rising threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), malware, and ransomware attacks. The service also simplifies the secure integration of cellular IoT edge devices to the cloud enabling businesses to quickly scale their deployments in response to market demands and without needing to re-engineer any network or security settings.

Mobile network operators also benefit from the reduced costs in automating the delivery of private network-based connectivity to their customers via the Asavie service.

Chris Isbell, Field Communications Coordinator, with joint customer, Howard Energy Partner said "Asavie IoT Connect allowed us to immediately take our estate of IoT monitoring devices out of the line of fire and simplify the process for performing security patch updates through a single command control console. Now we won't deploy any new kit without ensuring it is running on Asavie IoT Connect first."

Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, "We welcome this opportunity to work with Verizon and assist their customers as they seek to use IoT to optimize their business processes. Asavie IoT Connect performs all the heavy task lifting faced by all operators as they seek to secure and scale their customers' IoT projects."

Other leading operators leveraging Asavie IoT Connect to deliver secure IoT services to enterprises in their regions, include Singtel, Asia's leading communications group, with Singtel IoT Connect+ ,Vodafone Ireland, with the Vodafone IoT Express service, and Eir, a provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland.

Asavie is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Booth F730

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. Asavie's on-demand services power the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. We enable enterprise customers globally to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO 27001 certified company. For more information check: www.asavie.com, follow @Asavie on twitter

