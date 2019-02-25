sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,60 Euro		 +0,40
+0,78 %
WKN: 606214 ISIN: DE0006062144 Ticker-Symbol: 1COV 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COVESTRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COVESTRO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,90
50,20
08:08
49,81
50,10
08:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COVESTRO AG
COVESTRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COVESTRO AG51,60+0,78 %