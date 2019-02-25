

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2018 decreased 9.3 percent to 1.8 billion euros, while earnings per share declined by 4.7% to 9.46 euros.



Covestro plans to raise the dividend by around 9% to 2.40 euros per share, compared to 2.20 euros paid last year.



'Demand for our high-tech materials remains intact. That is a strong foundation for our profitable growth in the long term, especially in an increasingly challenging market environment,' Markus Steilemann chief executive Officer of the company said.



For 2019, the company expects demand to continue to grow, however margins will drop significantly due to competitive pressure. Guidance influenced by changing competition situation.



The Board of Management plans to propose to the coming Annual General Meeting a new authorization to acquire treasury shares at an amount of up to 10% of the capital stock.



Covestro anticipates core volume growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range for 2019 as a whole. Free operating cash flow is expected to be between 300 million euros and 700 million euros, while Return on capital employed is projected between 8% and 13%. Due to the increased competitive pressure, Covestro expects EBITDA between 1.5 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros. In the first quarter of 2019, EBITDA is anticipated to be around 440 million euros.



Despite the decline of selling prices coupled with declining margins in the second six months, Covestro generated EBITDA of 3.2 billion euros in 2018, 6.8% below the record year of 2017.



Core volumes for 2018 increased 1.6%, and Group sales rose by 3.4% to 14.6 billion euros.



By way of a program launched in 2018, Covestro said it will step up the focus on effectiveness and efficiency going forward. By 2021 at the latest, the cost savings are estimated at around 350 million euros per year with the goal of limiting the increase in operational costs. This will be accomplished mainly through stepped up cross-division partnerships and increased use of digital solutions. Initial measures will be implemented in the coming months: A centralized marketing department will be set up to consolidate the global marketing and communications functions of the segments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX