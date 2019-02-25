The First Quarter Results for FY19 (to 30 September 2019) for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. (associated with Young's Seafood Limited) will be made available on our Investor Relations website on February 25, 2019. The First Quarter Results for FY19 call for investors that accompanies this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 GMT on February 25 2019. The First Quarter covers the quarter to 29 December 2018; the financial year end for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. is September 30, 2019.

For further information:

If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l., and would like access to this information, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/.

If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Nicholas Donnelly, Communications Manager at Young's Seafood: nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk

This announcement contains inside information by Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005020/en/

Contacts:

Young's Seafood:

Nicholas Donnelly

Communications Manager

nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk