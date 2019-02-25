Demonstrates 5G Needs Edge Computing, Edge Computing Doesn't Need 5G

Alef Mobitech, the Edge Internet leader, today announced a major milestone of serving over 11 million users and nearly 3 billion edge sessions, further establishing Alef's leadership in Mobile Internet Edge deployments. The Mobile Edge era is here and scaling fast. Alef's Edge Solution leverages its plug-n-play Edge Operating System to realize both Edge Enhanced and Edge Native applications. With its evolutionary approach, Alef has established that while 5G needs Edge Computing, Edge Computing doesn't need 5G.

"It is only appropriate to consider Alef's milestone announcement as a tangible proof point of the MWC19 Barcelona theme 'Intelligent Connectivity,' and the undeniable role of the Edge Internet. Also, Alef's significant milestone of 11 million active 'Mobile Edge Users' is game-changing evidence that amplifies the need for Edge Internet stakeholders to reconsider any prior valuations of the Edge economy. The trillion-dollar telco ecosystem is yet again presented with a solid opportunity to positively impact every other trillion-dollar economy," said Sathya Atreyam, Edge Industry analyst.

"We are live today in multiple market segments-MNO, large venues and mobile broadband environments-where we have implemented 5G-style applications over 4G LTE. Building the Edge Internet requires alliances, and our commitment to this is exemplified in the recently announced Kinetic Edge Alliance. We are taking an ecosystem approach to bring together the integral pieces of the Edge Internet to drive the industry toward the next wave of digital service," said Dr. Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of Alef Mobitech.

Alef's Edge Solution allows Application Providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to work collaboratively to unleash the value of the Edge Internet engine. This new Edge capability drops seamlessly into existing standard 3G, 4G and 5G networks. With the Alef Edge, a brand new class of fast, effective and rich internet applications can now be brought to market.

"Alef is doing what others are just beginning to understand. The Edge Internet architecture at the core of the Alef platform is a capability that has been seven years and many millions of R&D investments in the making. The excitement of seeing the market demand new capabilities at the network Edge and witnessing Alef deliver these incredible performance results at the Edge is striking. Alef's unique and transformative approach can spark a valuable and progressive reconfiguration of the entire Internet around the Edge," said industry veteran and Alef board member Mike Mulica.

To learn more about how the Edge Internet can be deployed now on 4G, please visit featured demos at MWC2019 Barcelona. Come visit the Alef Mobitech team to see Edge applications in advertising, gaming and live streaming. For all inquiries, email: info@alefmobitech.com.

About Alef Mobitech

Alef Mobitech is the leader in Mobile Edge Computing, which allows us to physically locate products and services closer to users. Alef's innovative architecture allows for 5G-style applications to work over 4G. New and existing networks benefit from our Edge architecture. In addition to its Edge overlay and enablers, Alef develops in-house Edge solutions and works with an array of partners to build the world's first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming.

Alef Mobitech is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefmobitech.com/ for more information on how we can help.

