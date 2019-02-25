The company will display its end-to-end solutions that bridge the physical and digital along with the new Xerox Rialto 900 MP Inkjet Press

Xerox will present a portfolio of end-to-end solutions designed to help print service providers (PSPs) optimize inkjet production at Hunkeler Innovationdays (HID) in Lucerne, Switzerland from Feb. 25-28, 2019.

The Xerox Rialto 900 Inkjet Press, the world's only fully-integrated roll-to-cut sheet, narrow web inkjet press, is designed for print providers who produce 1.5 to 5 million impressions per month. (Photo: Business Wire)

Debuting at HID is the new Xerox Rialto 900 MP Inkjet Press, a roll-to-cut sheet platform designed to deliver maximum productivity per square meter. The new Speed Boost option increases output by 33 percent, bringing total production speed to 64 meters per minute.

Xerox offers points of entry to inkjet via cut-sheet, roll-to-cut and continuous feed. Combined with the automation of integrated workflow tools, such as Xerox FreeFlow Core and personalization software, such as XMPie, PSPs can reach new heights of production.

"Customers who choose an end-to-end solution are investing in the needs of today and the flexibility of tomorrow," said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Global Offerings, Xerox. "The ability to increase production volume and expand into new print offerings should come with the peace of mind that scalability is built into our inkjet portfolio."

Additional presses featured at HID are the Xerox Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press and Xerox Brenva HD Production Press. In addition to Xerox's stand, located in Hall 2 at Messe Luzern, the company is hosting Triggered Direct Mail, a sold-out event that highlights the effectiveness of personalized direct mail campaigns powered by inkjet printing, on Feb. 26, 2019. For more information about Xerox at HID, visit Xerox.com.

