Riga, Latvia, 2019-02-25 08:00 CET -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 18.02.2019- Interim report, 12 EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 25.02.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2019 - Interim report, 12 NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 28.02.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019- Interim report, 12 ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 28.02.2019 months institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Additional LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019- Interim report, 12 VIAS VIA SMS group RIG 28.02.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Audited annual TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN report Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Extraordinary LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN General Meeting gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Coupon payment VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2019 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2019 Interim report, 12 GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2019 Interim report, 12 TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2019 Interim report, 12 HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2019 Investors event TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN months Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Sales figures LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos energija VLN LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos energija VLN months LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Extraordinary BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 APG1L Apranga VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 AUG1L AUGA group VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Audited annual INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN months Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 INC1L INVL Technology VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 6 LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN months gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Audited annual EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN report Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Coupon payment MOGO100021FA mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Coupon payment LTGB041023A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Coupon payment LHVB060028A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 ELEK Latvenergo RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 GRD1R Grindeks RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 OLF1R Olainfarm RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 CBL Citadele banka RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Interim report, 12 GRZ1R Grobina RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2019 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.03.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.