

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) for approximately $4.3 billion.



Roche would acquire Spark at a price of $114.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. This price represents a premium of approximately 122% to Spark' sclosing price on February 22, and a premium of approximately 19% to Spark's' 52 week high share price on July 9, 2018.



The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of Spark Therapeutics and Roche. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Roche will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Spark.



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Spark develops gene therapies with one commercial asset and four programs currently in clinical trials.



