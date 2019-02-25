

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) announced Monday that its Board of directors will nominate Jeanette Wong and William Dudley for election to the Board of UBS Group AG at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 2.



Ann Godbehere and Michel Demaré are not standing for re-election to the Board. They have both informed the Board of their respective decisions to retire after serving since 2009 and reaching their 10-year term limit.



Wong was group executive responsible for the Institutional Banking business at the Singapore-based DBS Group, until March 2019. Previously, she served as chief financial officer of DBS Group between 2003 and 2008.



Dudley became chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or NY FED in 2009, a position he held until 2018. In 2012, Dudley was also appointed chairman of the Committee on the Global Financial System of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).



