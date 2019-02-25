AroCell AB: New study results with AroCell TK 210 ELISA in prostate cancer has been accepted for publication

The study with the title "The combination of AroCell TK 210 ELISA with Prostate Health Index (PHI) or PSA density can improve the ability to differentiate prostate cancer from non-cancerous conditions" will be published in the peer-reviewed journal "The Prostate". The link to the article will be made available during March when the article has been published.

The aim of the study was to investigate the diagnostic value of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA together with free PSA, pro PSA and PHI in differentiating prostate cancer from benign urological conditions. This study was performed in collaboration with Ljubljana University Medical Centre and the Maribor University Medical Centre, Ljubljana.

"We are delighted with the promising results in this scientific study, which supports that the AroCell TK 210 ELISA can be a valuable tool in prostate cancer management", says Michael Brobjer, AroCell CEO.

