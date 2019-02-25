

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) reported a pretax loss of 266.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to profit of 413.4 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 34.1 pence compared to profit of 48.9 pence. Adjusted earnings per share was 30.6 pence compared to 31.1 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined year-over-year to 292.4 million pounds from 320.6 million pounds, prior year. Group like-for-like net rental income growth was 0.3%, for the period.



The Directors have proposed a final dividend of 14.8 pence per share. Together with the interim dividend of 11.1 pence, the total for 2018 is 25.9 pence, compared with 25.5 pence in 2017. The final dividend is flat year-on-year.



