Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces the construction in Canada of the largest PEM (Proton-Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer in the world with a 20 megawatts (MW) capacity for the production of carbon-free hydrogen. This investment allows the Group to reaffirm its long-term commitment to the hydrogen energy markets and its ambition to be a major player in the supply of carbon-free hydrogen.

Air Liquide will install a 20 MW electrolyzer that increases by 50% the current capacity of its hydrogen facility located in Bécancour, Québec (Canada). This new PEM electrolyzer, with Hydrogenics technology, will be the world's largest and will serve the increasing demand for carbon-free hydrogen. Bécancour's proximity to major industrial markets in Canada and the United States will help ensure North America's supply of low-carbon hydrogen for both industry and mobility usage.

This new production unit will significantly reduce carbon intensity, compared to the traditional hydrogen production process. Emissions of nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, equivalent to those of about 10,000 sedan cars per year, will then be prevented.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President Executive Committee Member of Air Liquide S.A. and Chairman CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc. said: "This investment will help further contribute towards carbon-free hydrogen supply for Air Liquide industrial and mobility markets in North America and complement the recently announced hydrogen investment for the energy markets in the western U.S. Both are reflective of the Group's Climate Objectives: to reduce the carbon intensity of its activities and work with customers towards a sustainable industry and the development of a low-carbon society."

Air Liquide's commitment to hydrogen energy

In the past 50 years, Air Liquide has developed unique expertise enabling it to master the entire hydrogen supply chain, from production and storage to distribution and the development of applications for end users, thus contributing to the widespread use of hydrogen as a clean energy source, for mobility in particular. To date, Air Liquide has designed and installed more than 120 filling stations around the world. Hydrogen is an alternative to meet the challenge of clean transportation and thus contributes to the improvement of air quality. Used in a fuel cell, hydrogen combines with oxygen in the air to produce electricity, emitting only water. It does not generate any pollution at the point of use: zero greenhouse gases, zero particles and zero noise. Hydrogen provides a concrete response to the challenges posed by sustainable mobility and local pollution in urban areas.

About Air Liquide in Canada

Air Liquide started its activity in Canada in 1911 and has now a team of more than 2,500 employees working to serve more than 200,000 customers and patients across Canada. In all of the country's key industrial regions from coast to coast, Air Liquide offers innovative solutions gas, equipment and services in a wide variety of sectors: aeronautics, automotive, agri-food industries, chemical, metallurgy, metal fabrication, mining, oil and gas and healthcare.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005158/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

Air Liquide Canada Communications

david.asselin@airliquide.com

+1 514 846 7735

Investors Relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia USA

+1 610 263 8277