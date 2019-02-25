Since the PV module market has already witnessed intense industrial concentration over the past few years, the top 10 manufacturers didn't change significantly as 2018 unfolded, writes PV InfoLink Chief Analyst Corrine Lin. On the cell side, the decline of Taiwanese cell makers has Chinese cell makers filling the top three spots this year.According to PV InfoLink's supply/demand database, JinkoSolar's shipments surpassed 11 GW in 2018, far higher than any other manufacturer. Astronergy (Chint) and Talesun both ranked 10th. This marked Astronergy's first time ranked in the top 10. Rapid growth ...

