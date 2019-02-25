

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd. (HSX.L) reported profit before tax of $137.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to $39.7 million, prior year, with an underwriting result of $148.0 million. Earnings per share was 44.3 cents compared to 11.6 cents. Profit before tax excluding FX increased to $151.1 million from $120.6 million.



Gross premiums written rose by 15.0% to $3.79 billion. Net premiums earned was $2.57 billion compared to $2.42 billion.



The Group announced a final dividend of 28.6 cents, which is an increase of 5.2%. The record date for the dividend will be 10 May 2019 and the payment date will be 12 June 2019. The Board has approved a scrip alternative subject to the terms and conditions of Hiscox Ltd's 2016 Scrip Dividend Scheme.



