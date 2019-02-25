

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that Brilinta's Phase III THEMIS trial met primary endpoint in patients with established coronary artery disease and type-2 diabetes.



The Phase III THEMIS trial demonstrated that Brilinta (ticagrelor), taken in conjunction with aspirin, showed a statistically-significant reduction in a composite of major adverse cardiovascular events or MACE compared to aspirin alone.



Brilinta reduced cardiovascular events in patients with no prior heart attack or stroke, the company noted.



THEMIS was conducted in over 19,000 patients with coronary artery disease or CAD and type-2 diabetes or T2D with no prior heart attack (myocardial infarction, MI) or stroke.



Preliminary safety results were consistent with the known profile of Brilinta. A full evaluation of the THEMIS data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX